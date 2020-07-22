Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 22, 2020, 08:02:04 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Not even a match thread
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Not even a match thread (Read 81 times)
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 183
Not even a match thread
«
on:
Today
at 07:36:58 PM »
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 513
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:40:27 PM »
SO PUT ONE UP 👍
DON'T WORRY WE CAN'T GO DOWN 👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 183
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:43:15 PM »
Right then Lids (hope you and yours are keeping well by the way)
Here is an official, unofficial match thread
McNair hits the post...Brum and Uddersfield losing
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 513
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:45:36 PM »
J MURPHY JUST SCORED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 536
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 07:36:58 PM
Fuck off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 559
UTB
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:48:32 PM »
Welcome back Gramsci.
Even 1 down, other games are currently going our way. We haven't played bad, unlucky deflection for their goal.
Good to see Tav coming on
Fuck me we should be level
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 183
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:51:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:47:05 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 07:36:58 PM
Fuck off
Have you become the board's hard man since I have been away or summa. Doesn't suit you lad
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 536
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:51:36 PM »
Only joking me owld fruit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 559
UTB
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:52:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:51:36 PM
Only joking me owld fruit
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 183
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:53:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:51:36 PM
Only joking me owld fruit
Phew, thought you had started wearing a tin foil hat after being groomed by Bobup and his mates
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 536
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:54:09 PM »
Lovely goal
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 290
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:54:21 PM »
Fucking get in.
They look absolutely awful.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 559
UTB
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:54:44 PM »
Deserved that
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 290
Re: Not even a match thread
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:55:41 PM »
Hope tav gets one tonight, hes playing really well.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...