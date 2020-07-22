|
Billy Balfour
|
Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.
Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.
You're probably right about the chain restaurants.
With these developments you have a landlord
Who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.
They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.
Ive been on some and only about 6 of 10 initial businesses have made it in. Sadly after a couple of years they end up poundlands etc or cheap buffet restaurants
Gingerpig
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.
Is the globe still not finished?
Nope, they need another big bag of cash to progress. The deal stinks, the finance agreement is a terrible mess now and will go on for decades.
Worked on the place, the fiddling & pillaging of money is on a level i have never seen in a job in a small town in the scheme of things , its up there with some mad Government jobs where cash seems to just "flow" & the final bill is 4 or 5 times the original at least .......will go up again yet mind from what i am being told ........." to finish the work to the desired standard was the quote.
Don't know what the current bill for the Globe is ....but i reckon it will come in at around 30 M.....outrageous for what it is
Bernie
The Globe is a disgrace - what the fuck is a local council doing building a theatre? Stick to what we pay you to do - emptying the bins and filling potholes.
Even once done, it's 3k capacity and is going to need filling 3 or 4 nights a week to make it pay.
Tickets for acts playing that size of venue are going to average at £30 to £50 each (have a look at somewhere like Newcastle City Hall). There isn't that kind of money or demand on Teesside, and i really can't see people travelling from Leeds or Newcastle.
I would love it to last but have severe doubts
Don pepe
The Globe is a disgrace - what the fuck is a local council doing building a theatre? Stick to what we pay you to do - emptying the bins and filling potholes.
Even once done, it's 3k capacity and is going to need filling 3 or 4 nights a week to make it pay.
Tickets for acts playing that size of venue are going to average at £30 to £50 each (have a look at somewhere like Newcastle City Hall). There isn't that kind of money or demand on Teesside, and i really can't see people travelling from Leeds or Newcastle.
I would love it to last but have severe doubts
Vanity project thats become a gravy train. Who is accountable because they need to go. Cant believe its not finished but I rarely go to Stockton high street
