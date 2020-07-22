Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre  (Read 664 times)
Don pepe
« on: July 22, 2020, 03:50:23 PM »
Still absolutely no sign of construction - not having COVID as an excuse as theres loads construction projects still cracking on

Are they maybe waiting to see how this global warming thing goes first?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: July 22, 2020, 06:39:04 PM »
Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones. :steptoe:
Pile
« Reply #2 on: July 22, 2020, 06:51:11 PM »
What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #3 on: July 22, 2020, 07:15:56 PM »
Quote from: Pile on July 22, 2020, 06:51:11 PM
What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.
Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is.
Don pepe
« Reply #4 on: July 22, 2020, 07:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 22, 2020, 06:39:04 PM
Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones. :steptoe:

And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.

I do think its a good idea to relocate the town centre back to its original location over the border and abandon the current town centre to Mattys tenants with their takeaways and mobile phone repair shops etc. but I hope theyve got confirmed tenants before building all this new office space. Moving the uni over there wouldve been good for the area too.
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 AM »
A fucking ski slope !!!!!!
Oh yeah mint, great idea  klins
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM »
Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM
Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.

Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:07:55 PM »
I  can't imagine how anyone could look at the third world shithole that Boro has become and think "What this place really needs is an artifical ski slope"

 lost lost lost souey souey souey

Agree thaty MIMA is a huge white elephant.

Would love to know how many visitors it gets - most recent figures i can find are around 100k a year for 2013. It costs a million a year to run so i guess that's £10 a pop for every SFLD who goes in there.

Of course that 100k visitors is no doubt consisting of people who go several times, so it could be 25k people going 4 times a year...............
Don pepe
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM »
They include people who go in for a piss as well.

Im not against having an art gallery, plenty of things we couldve done with more mind, but it is so fucking full and small time. It doesnt seem to have any identity or focus on what type of art it is - modern means fuck all really - its too broad a term.

The ski centre is absolute folly. Mustve been pulled out of a hat.
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:15:10 PM »
They dont even have any funding for it.



The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thats about as far as its got  lost
Don pepe
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:30:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:15:10 PM
They dont even have any funding for it.



The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thats about as far as its got  lost

Im glad youve got some sense on this one. Id have thought youd be all for it. Its a fucking farce, how many years has it gone on for now? Absolute pish
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:34:27 PM »
I would be if it was actually happening. Save me having to go to Ponte
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:54:26 PM »
I wouldnt object so much if it wasnt in such a shit location and there was zero tax payers money going on any of it. But for the council to contribute in any way to a private enterprise that is just going to end up an abandoned monument to vanity and misplaced ambition is not acceptable.

Xscape close enough
Gingerpig
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 PM »
Red nose OTR says its going to happen ......that's enough for me to know its a good decision for Middlesbrough......be a bit cold in there mind as captain cook 

1 sid
 
Don pepe
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:23:16 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:13:52 PM
Red nose OTR says its going to happen ......that's enough for me to know its a good decision for Middlesbrough......be a bit cold in there mind as captain cook 

1 sid
 

Hes been saying that four years - build it and they will come
- where the fuck is it then?
Pile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM »
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Billy Balfour
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM
Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.

Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

You're probably right about the chain restaurants.
With these developments you have a landlord
Who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.
They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.
Ive been on some and only about 6 of 10 initial businesses have made it in. Sadly after a couple of years they end up poundlands etc or cheap buffet restaurants
Billy Balfour
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:37:27 PM »
And maybe the ski lot are 100 percent funded and ready, the way it is now it could be the rest of the possible tenants screwing it up. I have one on the back burner similar now.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 PM »
Will they allow poly-bagging?

 :pd:
Pile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Nope, they need another big bag of cash to progress. The deal stinks, the finance agreement is a terrible mess now and will go on for decades.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:31:43 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Here you go Don https://www.itv.com/news/tyne-tees/2020-07-10/renovation-costs-of-troubled-stockton-globe-rise-again

People should be sacked over this mess.
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 PM »
CLEM LOVES TO SKI WHEN HE HAS A THREESOME AND HE IS IN THE MIDDLE HOLDING THERE POLES  mick
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:32:13 PM
CLEM LOVES TO SKI WHEN HE HAS A THREESOME AND HE IS IN THE MIDDLE HOLDING THERE POLES  mick

I can't stand skiing.

 

I much prefer wanking off two blokes at the same time.
Gingerpig
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:47:03 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:29:30 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Nope, they need another big bag of cash to progress. The deal stinks, the finance agreement is a terrible mess now and will go on for decades.

Worked on the place, the fiddling & pillaging of money is on a level i have never seen in a job in a small town  in the scheme of things , its up there with some mad Government jobs where cash seems to just "flow" & the final bill is 4 or 5 times the original at least .......will go up again yet mind from what i am being told ........." to finish the work to the  desired standard was the quote.

Don't know what the current bill for the Globe is ....but i reckon it will come in at around 30 M.....outrageous for what it is
BoroPE
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:17:08 AM »
£2 million visitors a year they reckon.  mick

https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/politics/ps30m-snow-centre-165m-ski-slope-set-open-middlesbrough-2022-2522860
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:10 AM »
that's 5479 visitors per day (everyday i.e. 365 days) - so significantly more than Xscape.

As said above - dodgy business plan

Car parking?
Bernie
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:47:26 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 09:13:52 PM
Red nose OTR says its going to happen ......that's enough for me to know its a good decision for Middlesbrough......be a bit cold in there mind as captain cook 

1 sid
 

He's also a huge supporter of MIMA  :gaz:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:50:48 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:31:43 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Here you go Don https://www.itv.com/news/tyne-tees/2020-07-10/renovation-costs-of-troubled-stockton-globe-rise-again

People should be sacked over this mess.

The Globe is a disgrace - what the fuck is a local council doing building a theatre? Stick to what we pay you to do - emptying the bins and filling potholes.

Even once done, it's 3k capacity and is going to need filling 3 or 4 nights a week to make it pay.
Tickets for acts playing that size of venue are going to average at £30 to £50 each (have a look at somewhere like Newcastle City Hall). There isn't that kind of money or demand on Teesside, and i really can't see people travelling from Leeds or Newcastle.

I would love it to last but have severe doubts
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:52:40 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:50:48 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:31:43 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM
Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Is the globe still not finished?
Here you go Don https://www.itv.com/news/tyne-tees/2020-07-10/renovation-costs-of-troubled-stockton-globe-rise-again

People should be sacked over this mess.

The Globe is a disgrace - what the fuck is a local council doing building a theatre? Stick to what we pay you to do - emptying the bins and filling potholes.

Even once done, it's 3k capacity and is going to need filling 3 or 4 nights a week to make it pay.
Tickets for acts playing that size of venue are going to average at £30 to £50 each (have a look at somewhere like Newcastle City Hall). There isn't that kind of money or demand on Teesside, and i really can't see people travelling from Leeds or Newcastle.

I would love it to last but have severe doubts

Vanity project thats become a gravy train. Who is accountable because they need to go. Cant believe its not finished but I rarely go to Stockton high street
BoroPE
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:24:31 AM »
Stockton council have also spent Millions on buying Wellington Square ,Castlegate centre and the Stockton Hilton.  klins
Bernie
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:59:55 AM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 10:24:31 AM
Stockton council have also spent Millions on buying Wellington Square ,Castlegate centre and the Stockton Hilton.  klins

Seems to be paid for by the council tax from new homes. Drove past Yarm the other day for the first time in ages. The number of new houses there is unreal - must have doubled in size. Apparently they have just given permission for another 300, meaning that Yarm will now reach down to Kirlevington, behind Judges hotel.  lost
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:06:55 PM »
Be a mass exodus of wannabes from ingleby wanting a yarm address.
