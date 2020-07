Don pepe

Posts: 479 Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « on: July 22, 2020, 03:50:23 PM » Still absolutely no sign of construction - not having COVID as an excuse as thereís loads construction projects still cracking on



Are they maybe waiting to see how this global warming thing goes first?

Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones.

What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnít the town got enough ghost buildings? Iím all for development but sort out what youíve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.

We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 133 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #3 on: July 22, 2020, 07:15:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on July 22, 2020, 06:51:11 PM What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnít the town got enough ghost buildings? Iím all for development but sort out what youíve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.

Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is.

Posts: 479 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #4 on: July 22, 2020, 07:26:02 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on July 22, 2020, 06:39:04 PM

Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones.

And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youíve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.



And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youíve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.

I do think itís a good idea to relocate the town centre back to its original location over the border and abandon the current town centre to Mattyís tenants with their takeaways and mobile phone repair shops etc. but I hope theyíve got confirmed tenants before building all this new office space. Moving the uni over there wouldíve been good for the area too.

Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.

Posts: 479 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.



Itís a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

Posts: 5 437 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:07:55 PM »







Agree thaty MIMA is a huge white elephant.



Would love to know how many visitors it gets - most recent figures i can find are around 100k a year for 2013. It costs a million a year to run so i guess that's £10 a pop for every SFLD who goes in there.



I can't imagine how anyone could look at the third world shithole that Boro has become and think "What this place really needs is an artifical ski slope"

Agree thaty MIMA is a huge white elephant.

Would love to know how many visitors it gets - most recent figures i can find are around 100k a year for 2013. It costs a million a year to run so i guess that's £10 a pop for every SFLD who goes in there.

Of course that 100k visitors is no doubt consisting of people who go several times, so it could be 25k people going 4 times a year...............

Posts: 479 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:00:21 PM » They include people who go in for a piss as well.



Iím not against having an art gallery, plenty of things we couldíve done with more mind, but it is so fucking full and small time. It doesnít seem to have any identity or focus on what type of art it is - ďmodernĒ means fuck all really - itís too broad a term.



The ski centre is absolute folly. Mustíve been pulled out of a hat.

Posts: 42 574 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:15:10 PM »







They donít even have any funding for it.
The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thatís about as far as itís got

Posts: 479 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:30:53 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:15:10 PM







The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thatís about as far as itís got

They donít even have any funding for it.The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thatís about as far as itís got

Iím glad youíve got some sense on this one. Iíd have thought youíd be all for it. Itís a fucking farce, how many years has it gone on for now? Absolute pish

Posts: 479 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:54:26 PM » I wouldnít object so much if it wasnít in such a shit location and there was zero tax payers money going on any of it. But for the council to contribute in any way to a private enterprise that is just going to end up an abandoned monument to vanity and misplaced ambition is not acceptable.



Xscape close enough

Posts: 662 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:13:52 PM »



1 sid

Red nose OTR says its going to happen ......that's enough for me to know its a good decision for Middlesbrough......be a bit cold in there mind as captain cook

Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councilís money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Posts: 4 963 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:35:14 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 11:55:07 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:32:34 AM Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.



Itís a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

Itís a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

You're probably right about the chain restaurants.

With these developments you have a landlord

Who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.

They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.

You're probably right about the chain restaurants.

With these developments you have a landlord who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.

They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.

Ive been on some and only about 6 of 10 initial businesses have made it in. Sadly after a couple of years they end up poundlands etc or cheap buffet restaurants

And maybe the ski lot are 100 percent funded and ready, the way it is now it could be the rest of the possible tenants screwing it up. I have one on the back burner similar now.

Logged

Posts: 662 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #25 on: Today at 07:47:03 AM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:29:30 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:34:13 PM Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:26:43 PM Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councilís money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.



Is the globe still not finished?

Is the globe still not finished?

Nope, they need another big bag of cash to progress. The deal stinks, the finance agreement is a terrible mess now and will go on for decades.

Worked on the place, the fiddling & pillaging of money is on a level i have never seen in a job in a small town in the scheme of things , its up there with some mad Government jobs where cash seems to just "flow" & the final bill is 4 or 5 times the original at least .......will go up again yet mind from what i am being told ........." to finish the work to the desired standard was the quote.



Worked on the place, the fiddling & pillaging of money is on a level i have never seen in a job in a small town in the scheme of things , its up there with some mad Government jobs where cash seems to just "flow" & the final bill is 4 or 5 times the original at least .......will go up again yet mind from what i am being told ........." to finish the work to the desired standard was the quote.

Don't know what the current bill for the Globe is ....but i reckon it will come in at around 30 M.....outrageous for what it is