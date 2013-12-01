Don pepe

Posts: 471 Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « on: Yesterday at 03:50:23 PM » Still absolutely no sign of construction - not having COVID as an excuse as theres loads construction projects still cracking on



Are they maybe waiting to see how this global warming thing goes first?

Jethro Tull



Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones.

Pile

What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 133 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:15:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.

Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is.

Don pepe

Posts: 471 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:26:02 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 06:39:04 PM

Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones.

And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.



And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.

I do think its a good idea to relocate the town centre back to its original location over the border and abandon the current town centre to Mattys tenants with their takeaways and mobile phone repair shops etc. but I hope theyve got confirmed tenants before building all this new office space. Moving the uni over there wouldve been good for the area too.

Wee_Willie

Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.

Don pepe

Posts: 471 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:55:07 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:34 AM Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.



Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

Bernie

Posts: 5 432 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:07:55 PM »







Agree thaty MIMA is a huge white elephant.



Would love to know how many visitors it gets - most recent figures i can find are around 100k a year for 2013. It costs a million a year to run so i guess that's £10 a pop for every SFLD who goes in there.



I can't imagine how anyone could look at the third world shithole that Boro has become and think "What this place really needs is an artifical ski slope"

Agree thaty MIMA is a huge white elephant.

Would love to know how many visitors it gets - most recent figures i can find are around 100k a year for 2013. It costs a million a year to run so i guess that's £10 a pop for every SFLD who goes in there.

Of course that 100k visitors is no doubt consisting of people who go several times, so it could be 25k people going 4 times a year...............

Don pepe

Posts: 471 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:00:21 PM » They include people who go in for a piss as well.



Im not against having an art gallery, plenty of things we couldve done with more mind, but it is so fucking full and small time. It doesnt seem to have any identity or focus on what type of art it is - modern means fuck all really - its too broad a term.



The ski centre is absolute folly. Mustve been pulled out of a hat.

El Capitan

Posts: 42 574 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:15:10 PM »







The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thats about as far as its got They dont even have any funding for it.

Don pepe

Posts: 471 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:30:53 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:15:10 PM







The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thats about as far as its got

They dont even have any funding for it.The company in charge of it paid for some fancy plans and drawings and thats about as far as its got

Im glad youve got some sense on this one. Id have thought youd be all for it. Its a fucking farce, how many years has it gone on for now? Absolute pish

Don pepe

Posts: 471 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:54:26 PM » I wouldnt object so much if it wasnt in such a shit location and there was zero tax payers money going on any of it. But for the council to contribute in any way to a private enterprise that is just going to end up an abandoned monument to vanity and misplaced ambition is not acceptable.



Xscape close enough

Gingerpig

Posts: 660 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:13:52 PM »



1 sid

Red nose OTR says its going to happen ......that's enough for me to know its a good decision for Middlesbrough......be a bit cold in there mind as captain cook

Pile

Middlesbrough council must be competing with Stockton councils money wasting adventure on the Globe theatre. The price has gone through the roof to back a private investor who stands to get payments for decades afterwards.

Billy Balfour

Posts: 4 963 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:35:14 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 11:55:07 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:32:34 AM Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.



Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

Its a bizarre choice of location and the last thing the development of that area needs is a huge white elephant. I imagine a big part of the plan was to have the usual shite chain restaurants as part of it but seeing as those are shutting down all over the country I expect that can be forgotten about.

You're probably right about the chain restaurants.

With these developments you have a landlord

Who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.

They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.

You're probably right about the chain restaurants.

With these developments you have a landlord who develops it and provides tenants with rentable space.

They will most likely want to get 90% of tenants signed up before commiting. I've done a few schemes similar and its a mess on. Internal space has to be bang on for rates reasons and each tenant has a specific need Internally for their layout.

Ive been on some and only about 6 of 10 initial businesses have made it in. Sadly after a couple of years they end up poundlands etc or cheap buffet restaurants