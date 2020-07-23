Don pepe

Online



Posts: 455





Posts: 455 Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « on: Yesterday at 03:50:23 PM » Still absolutely no sign of construction - not having COVID as an excuse as theres loads construction projects still cracking on



Are they maybe waiting to see how this global warming thing goes first? Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 132







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 132 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:39:04 PM » Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 306







Posts: 40 306 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM » What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 132







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 132 Re: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:15:56 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.

Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is. Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.