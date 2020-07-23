Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 23, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Where is this fucking ski/snow centre
Don pepe
Yesterday at 03:50:23 PM
Still absolutely no sign of construction - not having COVID as an excuse as theres loads construction projects still cracking on

Are they maybe waiting to see how this global warming thing goes first?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:39:04 PM
Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones. :steptoe:
Pile
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:15:56 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:51:11 PM
What is the obsession with local government/Middlesbrough council/Teesside mayor trying to erect more buildings which will be empty? Hasnt the town got enough ghost buildings? Im all for development but sort out what youve already got (or knock them down) before building new ones.
Because it's going to be the digital capital of the uk they reckon' whatever that is.
Don pepe
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:26:02 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 06:39:04 PM
Another fucking white Elephant' it will go well with the big fishing net & the new office blocks they're planning that will stand alongside all the other empty ones. :steptoe:

And MIMA - the least inspiring art gallery youve ever been in, dull as ditchwater.

I do think its a good idea to relocate the town centre back to its original location over the border and abandon the current town centre to Mattys tenants with their takeaways and mobile phone repair shops etc. but I hope theyve got confirmed tenants before building all this new office space. Moving the uni over there wouldve been good for the area too.
Minge
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:27:17 AM
A fucking ski slope !!!!!!
Oh yeah mint, great idea  klins
Wee_Willie
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:34 AM
Another dodgy scheme being pushed by a company with limited resources and outrageously ambitious business plan - stinks to high heaven as usual.
