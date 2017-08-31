Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Kanye West
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 778



« on: Yesterday at 12:14:07 PM »
Fuck me! mick mick

Better than Trump, like
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 704


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:23:05 PM »
Now there's a man who has disappeared up his own arsehole
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 778



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:25:53 PM »
The whole fucking lot are barking mad. Nearly as bad as COB
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 550


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:30:12 PM »
Proper fucking meltdown, that. Better than the shit ones we get on COB
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 282


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:45:44 PM »
What's he done?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 495


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 PM »
Mad as a fucking March hare.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
Posts: 9 570

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:22:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:14:07 PM
Fuck me! mick mick

Better than Trump, like

Would you go see him in concert Bob for a Bop 
Logged
38red
Posts: 378


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:38:01 PM »
He is like a black Crockett
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 393


WLM


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:41:27 PM »
I thought it was funny at first but the more I read the mans clearly unwell.  Dont think we should be mocking him.
Logged
WLM
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 452


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:55:30 PM »
Mad lives matter.
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 862



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:01:51 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 02:41:27 PM
I thought it was funny at first but the more I read the mans clearly unwell.  Dont think we should be mocking him.

Matty, Towz or Kanye? Sorry you werent clear

 :basil: monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 778



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:06:28 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 02:22:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:14:07 PM
Fuck me! mick mick

Better than Trump, like

Would you go see him in concert Bob for a Bop 

I love rap, me
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 778



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:07:21 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 02:38:01 PM
He is like a black Crockett

Laughed out  :nige:
Logged
boro_boro_boro

Offline Offline

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:28:24 PM »
Id like to say he has lost the plot... but that suggests he had it in the first place

Either way he well and truly off the reservation.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 472


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM »
THEM MENTAL KARDASHIANS HAVE PROBERBLY FUCKED HIS HEAD UP  oleary
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 550


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 02:38:01 PM
He is like a black Crockett

 monkey monkey


Croc-A-Fella
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Posts: 9 498

Superstar


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:19:40 AM »
A proper full on fucking whopper  :meltdown: :meltdown:
Logged
