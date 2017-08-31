Welcome,
July 23, 2020, 08:38:26 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kanye West
Author
Topic: Kanye West (Read 386 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Kanye West
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:14:07 PM »
Fuck me!
Better than Trump, like
towz
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:23:05 PM »
Now there's a man who has disappeared up his own arsehole
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:25:53 PM »
The whole fucking lot are barking mad. Nearly as bad as COB
El Capitan
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:30:12 PM »
Proper fucking meltdown, that. Better than the shit ones we get on COB
Bobupanddown
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:45:44 PM »
What's he done?
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:55 PM »
Mad as a fucking March hare.
RedSteel
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:14:07 PM
Fuck me!
Better than Trump, like
Would you go see him in concert Bob for a Bop
38red
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:38:01 PM »
He is like a black Crockett
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:41:27 PM »
I thought it was funny at first but the more I read the mans clearly unwell. Dont think we should be mocking him.
Bill Buxton
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:55:30 PM »
Mad lives matter.
Oldfield
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:51 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Yesterday
at 02:41:27 PM
I thought it was funny at first but the more I read the mans clearly unwell. Dont think we should be mocking him.
Matty, Towz or Kanye? Sorry you werent clear
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:28 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 02:22:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 12:14:07 PM
Fuck me!
Better than Trump, like
Would you go see him in concert Bob for a Bop
I love rap, me
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:21 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 02:38:01 PM
He is like a black Crockett
Laughed out
boro_boro_boro
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:24 PM »
Id like to say he has lost the plot... but that suggests he had it in the first place
Either way he well and truly off the reservation.
monkeyman
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:57 PM »
THEM MENTAL KARDASHIANS HAVE PROBERBLY FUCKED HIS HEAD UP
El Capitan
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 08:54:21 PM »
Quote from: 38red on
Yesterday
at 02:38:01 PM
He is like a black Crockett
Croc-A-Fella
Minge
Re: Kanye West
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:19:40 AM »
A proper full on fucking whopper
