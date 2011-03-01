Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Kanye West  (Read 125 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 769



« on: Today at 12:14:07 PM »
Fuck me! mick mick

Better than Trump, like
towz
Posts: 8 690


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:23:05 PM »
Now there's a man who has disappeared up his own arsehole
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 769



« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:25:53 PM »
The whole fucking lot are barking mad. Nearly as bad as COB
El Capitan
Posts: 42 530


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:12 PM »
Proper fucking meltdown, that. Better than the shit ones we get on COB
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 281


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:45:44 PM »
What's he done?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 495


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:59:55 PM »
Mad as a fucking March hare.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
Posts: 9 553

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:22:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:14:07 PM
Fuck me! mick mick

Better than Trump, like

Would you go see him in concert Bob for a Bop 
