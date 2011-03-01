Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Hodge Twins  (Read 223 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 10:17:39 AM »
This is one to really piss off Matty, towz, Bob the dog and all their lefty bum chums

Except they will cancel culture it of course and refuse to watch

https://www.facebook.com/1711764942391504/videos/2649103792072118

Rest of you can have a chuckle at these two nutters

 :nige:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:11 AM »
 

They seem fine to me 
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:58:48 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:00:11 AM


They seem fine to me 

Well done - progress being made

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:20 PM »
They'll be banned soon enough.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:59 PM »
I have no idea what the fuck the pair of you are on about
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:37:00 PM »
they're class those two.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Mickgaz

« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:51:49 PM »
Common sense at last nice to see :like:
Logged
