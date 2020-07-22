Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2020, 04:22:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ?  (Read 225 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 503

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:08:57 AM »
🤔🤔🤔

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/neil-warnock-told-steve-gibson-18635624?utm_source=facebook_instant&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=facebook_instant&utm_content=in-article
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 101


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:19:05 AM »
Votes here for Gary Gill and Neil Bausor
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 281


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:09:10 PM »
Marvin Johnson is obviously a really good trainer with a good attitude, what a shame that he's shit 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 101


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:09:35 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:09:10 PM
Marvin Johnson is obviously a really good trainer with a good attitude, what a shame that he's shit 

He's been our best crosser of a ball since Colin came
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 