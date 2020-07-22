Welcome,
July 22, 2020, 12:19:09 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ?
Author
Topic: WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ? (Read 131 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 502
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ?
«
on:
Today
at 10:08:57 AM »
🤔🤔🤔
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/neil-warnock-told-steve-gibson-18635624?utm_source=facebook_instant&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=facebook_instant&utm_content=in-article
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 100
Pack o cunts
Re: WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:19:05 AM »
Votes here for Gary Gill and Neil Bausor
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 278
Re: WHOS ON THE HIT LIST ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:09:10 PM »
Marvin Johnson is obviously a really good trainer with a good attitude, what a shame that he's shit
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
