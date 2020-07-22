Welcome,
July 22, 2020, 10:07:41 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAYS VERBOSE
1
Author
Topic: REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAYS VERBOSE (Read 23 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 620
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAYS VERBOSE
«
on:
Today
at 09:33:40 AM »
PERHAPS CHELSKI AND THE BORO COULD REMEMBER THAT TONIGHT 👍👍👍👍👍🤔🤔🤔🤔
BEER ME BOYZ 👻👍🍻🍺🍻🍺
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 501
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAYS VERBOSE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:58:01 AM »
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
1
