Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 22, 2020, 09:42:14 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match (Read 346 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
on:
Today
at 07:49:12 AM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 514
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:52:49 AM »
WENDIES 3 STIFFS 1 😠
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 274
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:53:07 AM »
Heart says 1-1 head says 2-1 to Owls
Logged
thicko
Online
Posts: 95
Seriously thick...
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:44:55 AM »
Away win...
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 080
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:27:18 AM »
1-1
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 694
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:57:54 AM »
0 - 2
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 282
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:07:26 PM »
1-1
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 43
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:44:56 PM »
2-0 Wednesday
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 795
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:45:34 PM »
Lose heavily.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 656
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:22:07 PM »
Sadly 2-1 ....but on the plus side its over for a few weeks
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 467
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:46:33 PM »
SHEFF WED 4 BORO 1
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:52:15 PM »
Sheff wed 1 Boro 2
Britt and McNair
Stay out of normal bottom three anyway.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:24:53 PM by Pile
»
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 712
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:03:22 PM »
1-1
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:48:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 712
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:50:46 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:48:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:52:20 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:50:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:48:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 132
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 07:13:06 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:52:20 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:50:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:48:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 564
UTB
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:15:16 PM »
1-0
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:47:19 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:13:06 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:52:20 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:50:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:48:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
You can fucking pack that in.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 712
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:34:36 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:13:06 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:52:20 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:50:46 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:48:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
why the glum face? That would be an amazing result and make sure we dont get relegated. Fuck the performance, its all about getting at least a point tonight.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 296
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:57:31 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 854
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:34:58 PM »
Think well win 2-1 and snatch a late winner
Logged
Tory Cunt
towz
Online
Posts: 8 696
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:35:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:52:15 PM
Sheff wed 1 Boro 2
Britt and McNair
Stay out of normal bottom three anyway.
Logged
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 454
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:36:44 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:52:15 PM
Sheff wed 1 Boro 2
Britt and McNair
Stay out of normal bottom three anyway.
GTFOH
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...