July 22, 2020, 06:14:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
Topic: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
Pile
Posts: 40 277
Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
on:
Today
Today at 07:49:12 AM
Posts: 75 508
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 07:52:49 AM
WENDIES 3 STIFFS 1 😠
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 274
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 07:53:07 AM
Heart says 1-1 head says 2-1 to Owls
thicko
Posts: 95
Seriously thick...
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 08:44:55 AM
Away win...
ccole
Posts: 4 080
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 11:27:18 AM
1-1
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 694
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 11:57:54 AM
0 - 2
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 281
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 12:07:26 PM
1-1
Muff Diver
Posts: 43
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 12:44:56 PM
2-0 Wednesday
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 794
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
Today at 02:45:34 PM
Lose heavily.
Gingerpig
Posts: 656
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
Today at 03:22:07 PM
Sadly 2-1 ....but on the plus side its over for a few weeks
monkeyman
Posts: 10 461
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
Today at 03:46:33 PM
SHEFF WED 4 BORO 1
Pile
Posts: 40 277
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
Today at 05:52:15 PM
Sheff wed 2 Boro 1
Stay out of normal bottom three anyway.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 707
Re: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
Today at 06:03:22 PM
1-1
