July 22, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
Pile
Today at 07:49:12 AM
 :pd:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:52:49 AM
WENDIES 3 STIFFS 1  😠
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:53:07 AM
Heart says 1-1 head says 2-1 to Owls
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:44:55 AM
Away win...
ccole
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:18 AM
1-1  :jowo1:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:54 AM
0 - 2
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:07:26 PM
1-1
Muff Diver

Reply #7 on: Today at 12:44:56 PM
2-0 Wednesday
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #8 on: Today at 02:45:34 PM
Lose heavily.
Gingerpig
Reply #9 on: Today at 03:22:07 PM
Sadly 2-1 ....but on the plus side its over for a few weeks
monkeyman
Reply #10 on: Today at 03:46:33 PM
SHEFF WED 4  BORO 1
Pile
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:52:15 PM
Sheff wed 2 Boro 1

Stay out of normal bottom three anyway.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #12 on: Today at 06:03:22 PM
1-1

 oleary
