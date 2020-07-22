Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 22, 2020, 12:19:04 PM
Predictions for the Sheff Wed v Boro match
Pile
Today at 07:49:12 AM
 :pd:
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:52:49 AM
WENDIES 3 STIFFS 1  😠
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:53:07 AM
Heart says 1-1 head says 2-1 to Owls
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:44:55 AM
Away win...
ccole
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:27:18 AM
1-1  :jowo1:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #5 on: Today at 11:57:54 AM
0 - 2
Bobupanddown
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:07:26 PM
1-1
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
