July 22, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: THE BINDIPPERS !!!
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Today at 07:46:14 AM
WON'T LISTEN..... BEEN TOLD BY THE CLUB.... THE MANAGER...... THE PLAYERS AND THE HEAD OF POLICE TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT CONGREGATE ON THE STREETS  👎


THEY WON'T LISTEN  👎

IT'S NOT THEIR FAULT  👎


FUCKING URCHINS  👍
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:31:02 AM
Would you?

Basically celebrate a first title in 30 years with a small chance you might get flu?

Of course - Covid 19 is fake.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:05 PM
Hope they all get it and die.  :like:

The cunts assisted the spread with their Pathetico Madrid game.
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #3 on: Today at 04:15:24 PM
Its never their fault.  Never has been.   I chose a good time to boycott football.  Would have done my crust in watching them, all the bullshit surrounding them clinch it and lift the trophy? Guess thats what this thread is about?  When they lifting the trophy??

Only positive is, that after all these years when they do finally win it it seems very hollow/people havent been giving a fuck about football.  I havent had to try hard to avoid it.   Lets face it.  It hasnt been a real season has it?   Even better they dont get to celebrate properly

Isnt it Ironic
WLM
