July 22, 2020, 04:22:43 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE BINDIPPERS !!!
Author
Topic: THE BINDIPPERS !!! (Read 176 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 503
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
THE BINDIPPERS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 07:46:14 AM »
WON'T LISTEN..... BEEN TOLD BY THE CLUB.... THE MANAGER...... THE PLAYERS AND THE HEAD OF POLICE TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT CONGREGATE ON THE STREETS 👎
THEY WON'T LISTEN 👎
IT'S NOT THEIR FAULT 👎
FUCKING URCHINS 👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 281
Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:31:02 AM »
Would you?
Basically celebrate a first title in 30 years with a small chance you might get flu?
Of course - Covid 19 is fake.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 694
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:03:05 PM »
Hope they all get it and die.
The cunts assisted the spread with their Pathetico Madrid game.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 393
WLM
Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:15:24 PM »
Its never their fault. Never has been. I chose a good time to boycott football. Would have done my crust in watching them, all the bullshit surrounding them clinch it and lift the trophy? Guess thats what this thread is about? When they lifting the trophy??
Only positive is, that after all these years when they do finally win it it seems very hollow/people havent been giving a fuck about football. I havent had to try hard to avoid it. Lets face it. It hasnt been a real season has it? Even better they dont get to celebrate properly
Isnt it Ironic
