Re: THE BINDIPPERS !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:15:24 PM » Its never their fault. Never has been. I chose a good time to boycott football. Would have done my crust in watching them, all the bullshit surrounding them clinch it and lift the trophy? Guess thats what this thread is about? When they lifting the trophy??



Only positive is, that after all these years when they do finally win it it seems very hollow/people havent been giving a fuck about football. I havent had to try hard to avoid it. Lets face it. It hasnt been a real season has it? Even better they dont get to celebrate properly



Isnt it Ironic