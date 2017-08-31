Anyone willing to admit they were brainwashed by the Russkies over Brexit?

« on: Today at 07:14:06 AM »

Christ has Towser become COBs own Carole crazy cat lady Cadwalladr?More inane drivelAny news on Corbyn being a KGB agent?

« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:51 AM »

« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:22:03 AM »