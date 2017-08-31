Welcome,
July 22, 2020, 07:42:53 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Russian Interference
Author
Topic: Russian Interference (Read 34 times)
towz
Russian Interference
«
on:
Today
at 07:14:06 AM »
Anyone willing to admit they were brainwashed by the Russkies over Brexit?
Oldfield
Re: Russian Interference
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:20:51 AM »
Christ has Towser become COBs own Carole crazy cat lady Cadwalladr?
More inane drivel
Any news on Corbyn being a KGB agent?
towz
Re: Russian Interference
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:22:03 AM »
Right on cue, privyet
Oldfield
Re: Russian Interference
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:27:04 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:22:03 AM
Right on cue, privyet
Havent even had my morning coffee and i slapped you back into your Algerian hobbit hole...... matty can give you a hug though mate... he might be up... ping him a message
ccole
Re: Russian Interference
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:37:59 AM »
In the same way thick fookers were brainwashed in to voting Corbyn ?
