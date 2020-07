LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 494



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 494MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... VAR IS A FARCE 👍 « on: Today at 07:07:55 PM » THE WATFORD DEFENDER HAS JUST SAVED THAT SHOT WITH 2 HANDS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 FFS 👎 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....