July 21, 2020, 11:27:22 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 269


« on: Today at 02:44:12 PM »
You only get 4 fingers in a Kit Kat!!!!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 852


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 02:44:12 PM
You only get 4 fingers in a Kit Kat!!!!

I'm old enough to remember when that was about Joan Collins.
Don pepe
Posts: 448


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:46:07 PM »
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 706



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:54:22 PM »
I'd much rather eat a kit-kat.

 klins
Don pepe
Posts: 448


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:55:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:54:22 PM
I'd much rather eat a kit-kat.

 klins

Aye, from one not very careful owner n all
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 521


Not big and not clever


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:13:22 PM »
I saw a dwarf climbing down a prison wall at the weekend.









I thought it was a little condescending.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 852


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:49:15 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:46:07 PM
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate

Was doing the rounds when I was still at school in the 70's!
Don pepe
Posts: 448


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:03:19 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:49:15 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:46:07 PM
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate

Was doing the rounds when I was still at school in the 70's!

Who was, Jimmy saville?
Pile
Posts: 40 273



« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:11:10 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:03:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:49:15 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:46:07 PM
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate

Was doing the rounds when I was still at school in the 70's!

Who was, Jimmy saville?
charles
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 706



« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:03:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:49:15 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:46:07 PM
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate

Was doing the rounds when I was still at school in the 70's!

Who was, Jimmy saville?
Skinz
Posts: 2 353


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:07:17 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 10:03:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:49:15 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:46:07 PM
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate

Was doing the rounds when I was still at school in the 70's!

Who was, Jimmy saville?
