July 21, 2020, 04:52:43 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
Author
Topic: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat? (Read 170 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 269
Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
You only get 4 fingers in a Kit Kat!!!!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 851
Re: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 02:44:12 PM
You only get 4 fingers in a Kit Kat!!!!
I'm old enough to remember when that was about Joan Collins.
Don pepe
Posts: 447
Re: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
Tell us another one of your fascinating showbiz anecdotes mate
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 700
Re: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
I'd much rather eat a kit-kat.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Don pepe
Posts: 447
Re: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:54:22 PM
I'd much rather eat a kit-kat.
Aye, from one not very careful owner n all
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 521
Not big and not clever
Re: Katie Price- whats the difference between her and a Kit Kat?
I saw a dwarf climbing down a prison wall at the weekend.
I thought it was a little condescending.
CoB scum
