IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

IVE HAD A SAYING FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS....
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
Yesterday at 12:48:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Which is ironic when you demonstrate your foolishness on here on a daily basis.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
towz
Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate
El Capitan
Yesterday at 01:12:28 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate


  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Yesterday at 01:27:30 PM
Lids, here is an old Chinese proverb you may be able to relate to -

Man who goes to bed with sex problem on mind wakes up with solution in hand!!!
Pile
Yesterday at 01:42:11 PM
He who laughs last thinks slowest.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Yesterday at 01:46:50 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 01:27:30 PM
Lids, here is an old Chinese proverb you may be able to relate to -

Man who goes to bed with sex problem on mind wakes up with solution in hand!!!


CAN SAVE YOU A LOT OF MONEY AND HEARTACHE CAN THAT  👍😂😂😂👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Yesterday at 01:48:56 PM
Cant argue with that logic, Lids!!
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Yesterday at 01:53:00 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 01:42:11 PM
He who laughs last thinks slowest.

👍

NO HORSE...... CAN WEAR 2 SADDLES 👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Yesterday at 01:58:05 PM
One of my dad's:

It's better to spend money like there's no tomorrow, than to spend tonight like there's no money.

My favourite:

Youll never plough a field by turning it over in your mind.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Yesterday at 02:07:45 PM
A MAN WHO RUNS BEHIND CAR ALL DAY......

GETS EXHAUSTED  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Spidoolie

Yesterday at 02:55:07 PM
You can't control the wind, but you can adjust the sails.
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


Yesterday at 03:08:54 PM
A MAN WITH HANDS IN POCKETS ALL DAY......



























FEELS COCKY   😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 03:46:35 PM
Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

 :pope2:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Yesterday at 03:49:48 PM
Dance like nobody's watching  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Yesterday at 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Yesterday at 06:22:33 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:07:45 PM
A MAN WHO RUNS BEHIND CAR ALL DAY......

GETS EXHAUSTED  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday at 06:48:11 PM
"A man who looks into a bottle with both eyes,  will only get his nose stuck"
Muff Diver

Yesterday at 06:57:30 PM
"A man who stands on toilet is high on pot"
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 06:58:27 PM
Wank like somebody's watching
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Yesterday at 08:01:35 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc

It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt   :mido:
Reidydog
Yesterday at 09:19:21 PM
You can lead a horse to water......




but you can't climb a ladder with a rabbit in each hand!!
Pile
Yesterday at 09:32:33 PM
Give an African a fish, hell eat for a day. Give him a fishing rod, hell snap it up for fire wood or swap it for a fish.

(Frankie Boyle)
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Yesterday at 11:43:58 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:01:35 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc

It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt   :mido:

Only used by you - camel botherer
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
towz
Yesterday at 11:45:02 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:43:58 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 08:01:35 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc

It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt   :mido:

Only used by you - camel botherer



It fucking isn't like
