|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
He who laughs last thinks slowest.
👍
NO HORSE...... CAN WEAR 2 SADDLES 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 31
|
You can't control the wind, but you can adjust the sails.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
AND I STILL STAND BY IT 👍
I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎
Head in the fucking oven time then mate
You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?
I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 41
|
"A man who stands on toilet is high on pot"
|
|
|
|
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
AND I STILL STAND BY IT 👍
I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎
Head in the fucking oven time then mate
You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?
I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.
It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt
Only used by you - camel botherer
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
towz
|
AND I STILL STAND BY IT 👍
I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎
Head in the fucking oven time then mate
You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?
I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.
It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt
Only used by you - camel botherer
It fucking isn't like
|
|
|
|
Logged