July 21, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: IVE HAD A SAYING FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS....  (Read 482 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Today at 12:39:14 PM »
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
Posts: 5 425


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:48:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Which is ironic when you demonstrate your foolishness on here on a daily basis.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
towz
Posts: 8 684


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:10:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate
El Capitan
Posts: 42 527


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:28 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate


  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 269


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:27:30 PM »
Lids, here is an old Chinese proverb you may be able to relate to -

Man who goes to bed with sex problem on mind wakes up with solution in hand!!!
Pile
Posts: 40 267



« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:42:11 PM »
He who laughs last thinks slowest.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:46:50 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 01:27:30 PM
Lids, here is an old Chinese proverb you may be able to relate to -

Man who goes to bed with sex problem on mind wakes up with solution in hand!!!


CAN SAVE YOU A LOT OF MONEY AND HEARTACHE CAN THAT  👍😂😂😂👍
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 269


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:48:56 PM »
Cant argue with that logic, Lids!!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:53:00 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:42:11 PM
He who laughs last thinks slowest.

👍

NO HORSE...... CAN WEAR 2 SADDLES 👎
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 492


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:58:05 PM »
One of my dad's:

It's better to spend money like there's no tomorrow, than to spend tonight like there's no money.

My favourite:

Youll never plough a field by turning it over in your mind.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:07:45 PM »
A MAN WHO RUNS BEHIND CAR ALL DAY......

GETS EXHAUSTED  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Spidoolie

Posts: 31


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:55:07 PM »
You can't control the wind, but you can adjust the sails.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:08:54 PM »
A MAN WITH HANDS IN POCKETS ALL DAY......



























FEELS COCKY   😂😂😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 703



« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:35 PM »
Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

 :pope2:
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Posts: 244


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:49:48 PM »
Dance like nobody's watching  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 096


Pack o cunts


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:13:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Posts: 40 267



« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:22:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:07:45 PM
A MAN WHO RUNS BEHIND CAR ALL DAY......

GETS EXHAUSTED  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 114



« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:48:11 PM »
"A man who looks into a bottle with both eyes,  will only get his nose stuck"
Muff Diver

Posts: 41


« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:57:30 PM »
"A man who stands on toilet is high on pot"
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 703



« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:58:27 PM »
Wank like somebody's watching
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
Posts: 8 684


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:01:35 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 06:13:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:10:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:39:14 PM
AND I STILL STAND BY IT  👍


I DON'T SUFFER FOOLS GLADLY 👎

Head in the fucking oven time then mate

You are aware that putting your head in the oven has not been a viable means of suicide since the changeover to natural gas in the early 70's?

I'd be happy for you to prove me wrong though.

 jc

It's a COBism mate, you shithouse cunt   :mido:
Reidydog
Posts: 299


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:19:21 PM »
You can lead a horse to water......




but you can't climb a ladder with a rabbit in each hand!!
