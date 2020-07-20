THE FROGS 🐸🐸🐸 ARE A FUCKING DISGRACE... THEY ARE WATCHING ALL THIS AND LETTING IT HAPPEN..... OUR GOVERMENT IS THE WEAKEST AS PISS GOVERMENT IN THE WORLD 👍😠👍 WE SHOULD BE BLOWING THESE CUNTS OUT THE WATER 👍 THEN AND ONLY THEN WILL THEY THINK TWICE 👎😠👎



If we blew the cunts out of the water surely they would be dead and incapable of thought?