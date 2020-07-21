Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 21, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024
Wee_Willie
Today at 10:22:13 AM
I know not many of us on here give 2 fucks about anything outside of MFC but can someone convince me he is a footballer?

He is fucking gash!
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:23:24 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:22:13 AM
I know not many of us on here give 2 fucks about anything outside of MFC but can someone convince me he is a footballer?

He is fucking gash!


One of if not the worst player I've ever seen to put on an England shirt.
 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:54:34 AM
I'm amazed no-one took the opportunity to give him a slap when he climbed into the stands.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
