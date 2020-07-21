Welcome,
July 21, 2020, 11:29:41 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024
Author
Topic: Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024 (Read 49 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 141
Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024
«
on:
Today
at 10:22:13 AM »
I know not many of us on here give 2 fucks about anything outside of MFC but can someone convince me he is a footballer?
He is fucking gash!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 266
Re: Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:23:24 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:22:13 AM
I know not many of us on here give 2 fucks about anything outside of MFC but can someone convince me he is a footballer?
He is fucking gash!
One of if not the worst player I've ever seen to put on an England shirt.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 491
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Eric Dier signs new contract til 2024
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:54:34 AM »
I'm amazed no-one took the opportunity to give him a slap when he climbed into the stands.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Loading...