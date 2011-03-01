|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and its safe as. Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?
YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍
THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA 👍💷💷💷👍
MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍
DO AS YER FUCKING TOLD 👍👊👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Muff Diver
Offline
Posts: 41
|
I don't know why anyone gives a shite about carrying ID.
Most people do anyway in different forms, druving licence etc
|
|
|
|
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Alberto that is scary shit but not surprising
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|