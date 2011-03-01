Don pepe

Posts: 448 COVID Vaccine « on: Yesterday at 08:22:32 AM » So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and its safe as. Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 495MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:27:04 AM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:22:32 AM So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and its safe as. Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?





YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍



THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA 👍💷💷💷👍



MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍



DO AS YER FUCKING TOLD 👍👊👍 YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA 👍💷💷💷👍MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍DO AS YER FUCKING TOLD 👍👊👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

Don pepe

Posts: 448 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 AM » I fully expect the government to do all it can to coerce the population into taking it.



No to the vaccine? You cant travel



No to the vaccine? You cant go to work



No to the vaccine? You cant get a doctors appointment



Theyre up to no good Logged

Skinz

Posts: 2 354 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:26:57 AM » To be fair, I've probably taken worse Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 448 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 AM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:26:57 AM

To be fair, I've probably taken worse

There is some irony in people saying fuck that, dont know whats in it or long term effects when in their youth the taking all sorts of gear bought from some right shady cunts. There is some irony in people saying fuck that, dont know whats in it or long term effects when in their youth the taking all sorts of gear bought from some right shady cunts. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 114 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:24:34 PM » I'll take it when I'm older, not now while I'm a virile young buck, but I'd sure as hell be telling my parents to get vaccinated Logged

Mickgaz

Posts: 27 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:13:32 PM » I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic Logged

Don pepe

Posts: 448 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:31:10 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 01:13:32 PM

I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic

Surely a case for human rights? I can see the public response to this making the BLM protest look like a chimps tea party Surely a case for human rights? I can see the public response to this making the BLM protest look like a chimps tea party Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 706 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:42:18 PM »



Mickgaz

Posts: 27 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:22:49 PM » It's not about having an ID card I have a problem with I think they are good idea.What worries me is if you have to get the vaccine to get one. I dont want this vaccine. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 597 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:08:47 PM » We wont need ID cards.

Check out ID 2020.

Biological micro chip ID is coming and will almost certainly link in with Facebooks rather sinister Terragraph 60ghz system which will be everywhere before we know it. Every man woman and child will be tracked whether they like it or not within 10 years unless we do something about it. Being able to track people without the need for a mobile phone is their goal Logged

Mickgaz

Posts: 27 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:14:54 PM » Alberto that is scary shit but not surprising Logged

RedSteel

Posts: 9 552UTB Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:30:42 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 08:14:54 PM Alberto that is scary shit but not surprising



Why, what have you got to hide



Would you not want the streets to be a safer place or knowing that missing persons could be found with safer measures. I'm not saying being chipped is right, we ain't dogs but what is the problem with CCTV being installed in every street within the uk? Why, what have you got to hideWould you not want the streets to be a safer place or knowing that missing persons could be found with safer measures. I'm not saying being chipped is right, we ain't dogs but what is the problem with CCTV being installed in every street within the uk? Logged

BigNasty

Posts: 2 188Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 PM » I'd take a fully tested vaccine.



I think London has more cctv than anywhere else in the world except China.Plenty of crime there. Logged

RedSteel

Posts: 9 552UTB Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 PM » Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 08:58:34 PM I'd take a fully tested vaccine.



I think London has more cctv than anywhere else in the world except China.Plenty of crime there.



They have CCTV in the main high streets not every street. If you are suggesting that CCTV wouldn't stop crime or reduce it, then the Police clearly aren't doing their job. How the fuck would you nick a car if every street had functioning CCTV? They have CCTV in the main high streets not every street. If you are suggesting that CCTV wouldn't stop crime or reduce it, then the Police clearly aren't doing their job. How the fuck would you nick a car if every street had functioning CCTV? Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 273 Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:30:52 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:15:11 PM Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 08:58:34 PM I'd take a fully tested vaccine.



I think London has more cctv than anywhere else in the world except China.Plenty of crime there.



They have CCTV in the main high streets not every street. If you are suggesting that CCTV wouldn't stop crime or reduce it, then the Police clearly aren't doing their job. How the fuck would you nick a car if every street had functioning CCTV?

They have CCTV in the main high streets not every street. If you are suggesting that CCTV wouldn't stop crime or reduce it, then the Police clearly aren't doing their job. How the fuck would you nick a car if every street had functioning CCTV? Nick the CCTV. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.