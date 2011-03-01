Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: COVID Vaccine  (Read 384 times)
Don pepe
Posts: 447


« on: Today at 08:22:32 AM »
So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and its safe as.  Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 495

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:04 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 08:22:32 AM
So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and its safe as.  Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?


YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍

THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA  👍💷💷💷👍

MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍

DO AS YER FUCKING TOLD  👍👊👍
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 270


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:50:24 AM »
Let them inject me with aborted fetal tissue and other animal modified dna? Not a fucking chance.
Don pepe
Posts: 447


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:11 AM »
I fully expect the government to do all it can to coerce the population into taking it.

No to the vaccine? You cant travel

No to the vaccine? You cant go to work

No to the vaccine? You cant get a doctors appointment

Theyre up to no good
Skinz
Posts: 2 352


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:26:57 AM »
To be fair, I've probably taken worse  monkey
Don pepe
Posts: 447


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:52 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:26:57 AM
To be fair, I've probably taken worse  monkey

There is some irony in people saying fuck that, dont know whats in it or long term effects when in their youth the taking all sorts of gear bought from some right shady cunts.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 270


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:27:57 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:28:52 AM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:26:57 AM
To be fair, I've probably taken worse  monkey

There is some irony in people saying fuck that, dont know whats in it or long term effects when in their youth the taking all sorts of gear bought from some right shady cunts.

They got a high out of that stuff, if you're under 65 what's a coivd vaccine going to do for you? Absolutely nothing. The virus is harmless to you.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 114



« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:34 PM »
I'll take it when I'm older, not now while I'm a virile young buck,  but I'd sure as hell be telling my parents to get vaccinated
Mickgaz

Posts: 27


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:13:32 PM »
I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic  :gaz:
towz
Posts: 8 684


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:19:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:50:24 AM
Let them inject me with aborted fetal tissue and other animal modified dna? Not a fucking chance.


You needn't worry about brain damage mate  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 270


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:26:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:19:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:50:24 AM
Let them inject me with aborted fetal tissue and other animal modified dna? Not a fucking chance.


You needn't worry about brain damage mate  :like:

Thanks Chris  mcl
Don pepe
Posts: 447


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:31:10 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 01:13:32 PM
I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic  :gaz:

Surely a case for human rights? I can see the public response to this making the BLM protest look like a chimps tea party
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 764



« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:43:42 PM »
I don't know why anyone gives a shite about carrying ID.
Don pepe
Posts: 447


« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:43:42 PM
I don't know why anyone gives a shite about carrying ID.

Same - no reason at all why we shouldnt and many reasons why we should
Muff Diver

Posts: 41


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:58:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:43:42 PM
I don't know why anyone gives a shite about carrying ID.

Most people do anyway in different forms, druving licence etc
RedSteel
Posts: 9 551

UTB


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:45:36 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:24 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:43:42 PM
I don't know why anyone gives a shite about carrying ID.

Same - no reason at all why we shouldnt and many reasons why we should

Wouldn't bother me if they put CCTV on every street in the UK. Much safer and crime would reduce dramatically also.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 703



« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:42:18 PM »


 klins
Pile
Posts: 40 267



« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:16:26 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:31:10 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 01:13:32 PM
I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic  :gaz:

Surely a case for human rights? I can see the public response to this making the BLM protest look like a chimps tea party
mick
Mickgaz

Posts: 27


« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:22:49 PM »
It's not about having an ID card I have a problem with I think they are good idea.What worries me is if you have to get the vaccine to get one. I dont want this vaccine. :unlike:
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 597


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:08:47 PM »
We wont need ID cards.
Check out ID 2020.
Biological micro chip ID is coming and will almost certainly link in with Facebooks rather sinister Terragraph 60ghz system which will be everywhere before we know it. Every man woman and child will be tracked whether they like it or not within 10 years unless we do something about it. Being able to track people without the need for a mobile phone is their goal
Mickgaz

Posts: 27


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:14:54 PM »
Alberto that is scary shit but not surprising
RedSteel
Posts: 9 551

UTB


« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:30:42 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 08:14:54 PM
Alberto that is scary shit but not surprising

Why, what have you got to hide  :pd:

Would you not want the streets to be a safer place or knowing that missing persons could be found with safer measures. I'm not saying being chipped is right, we ain't dogs but what is the problem with CCTV being installed in every street within the uk?
BigNasty
Posts: 2 188

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:58:34 PM »
I'd take a fully tested vaccine.

I think London has more cctv than anywhere else in the world except China.Plenty of crime there.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 551

UTB


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:15:11 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 08:58:34 PM
I'd take a fully tested vaccine.

I think London has more cctv than anywhere else in the world except China.Plenty of crime there.

They have CCTV in the main high streets not every street. If you are suggesting that CCTV wouldn't stop crime or reduce it, then the Police clearly aren't doing their job. How the fuck would you nick a car if every street had functioning CCTV?
