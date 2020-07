Don pepe

COVID Vaccine « on: Today at 08:22:32 AM » So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and it's safe as. Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:04 AM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 08:22:32 AM So oxford university have magically come up with a vaccine for covid and it's safe as. Will you be taking it and advocate your kids taking it?





YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍



THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA 👍💷💷💷👍



MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍



YOU BEST BE FUCKING TAKING IT 👍😂👍

THEIR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRA ZENECA 👍💷💷💷👍

MY SHARES WILL GO THROUGH THE FUCKING ROOF. 👍💷💷💷💷👍

DO AS YER FUCKING TOLD 👍👊👍

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:11 AM » I fully expect the government to do all it can to coerce the population into taking it.



No to the vaccine? You can’t travel



No to the vaccine? You can’t go to work



No to the vaccine? You can’t get a doctor’s appointment



They're up to no good

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:26:57 AM » To be fair, I've probably taken worse

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:52 AM » Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:26:57 AM

To be fair, I've probably taken worse

To be fair, I've probably taken worse

There is some irony in people saying "fuck that, don't know what's in it or long term effects" when in their youth the taking all sorts of gear bought from some right shady cunts.

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:24:34 PM » I'll take it when I'm older, not now while I'm a virile young buck, but I'd sure as hell be telling my parents to get vaccinated

Re: COVID Vaccine « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:13:32 PM » I reckon they will try to roll it out with ID cards. If you dont get the vaccine you cant have an ID card without it you wont be allowed anywhere.Probably been the plan from the start of this pandemic