Skinz
Interesting article that aligns to some degree with Vernon Coleman's Youtube. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths
I am not 100% convinced that governments across the world could slickly cooperate with each other to pull off such a crime but I could buy into the panic and hysteria caused by WHO, Big Pharma and other commercial driven organisations interested in creating business. Interesting points on Ferguson the hornaball ..
In this country I am not convinced the short spike all deaths was down to deliberate genocide. I do think the government in conjunction with NHS/PHE have exposed their disconnect and a worrying level of incompetence - and shown to be completely negligent
- all have contributed to the killing off of many elderly people occupying hospital beds to free up for the big wave. That wave did not arrive. It was exacerbated by kicking out the elderly out of hospitals into infected care homes where the disease could inflict maximum damage.
I think the biggest crime has been negligence but the truth will never come out
We need to get away with calling this lot daft and whatnot as I'm sure as hell they know what they are doing. They are very clever people(in comparison to most I'd imagine). It's almost as if they are using this 'don't know what they're doing' tag as a license to do what the fuck they want. It's amazing what you can get away with when you act 'daft'.
Bobupanddown
Vernon Coleman - lol
I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.
Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).
He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.
The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that. By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!
You think he has a crystal ball?
Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.
Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.
As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.
Bernie
No, but if you write a book called "What happens next" in which you claim to confidently outline what will happen in the medium term - and most of it turns out to be horseshit - you have to expect some flak.
It was Coleman who mentioned wind farms. Basically said what you have just said about them. Yet by 2018, 18% of ther UK's electricity was generated by them. Since then we have seen the worlds biggest Wind Farm Hornsea01 open off the Lincs coast (With Hornsea 02 in construction, and 03 & 04 in planning). We'll be getting over 50% of our electricty from wind power within a short space of time.
Bobupanddown
No, but if you write a book called "What happens next" in which you claim to confidently outline what will happen in the medium term - and most of it turns out to be horseshit - you have to expect some flak.
Like claiming there would be 600,000 dead in the UK alone and hospitals would be over crowded with 2.5m people hospitalised?
Like claiming Covid is a dangerous disease when its no more dangerous than a seasonal flu?
Like locking down the country and trashing the economy because you're incapable of critical thinking?
Yeah they deserve some flak alright.
It was Coleman who mentioned wind farms. Basically said what you have just said about them. Yet by 2018, 18% of ther UK's electricity was generated by them. Since then we have seen the worlds biggest Wind Farm Hornsea01 open off the Lincs coast (With Hornsea 02 in construction, and 03 & 04 in planning). We'll be getting over 50% of our electricty from wind power within a short space of time.
So we're still under a fifth of total requirement and we've got literally tens of thousands of those eyesores dotted around the country. Every coast line has them.
We basically need to put a turbine in every garden in the country and we're away - climate change BTFO.
But hey - we lead the world in retardation so there's something to be proud of.
Bernie
You are doing well with the last line. I can't deal with you about covid - you will believe what you believe.
You are thunderously wrong about wind power also. Five minutes research tells you that. You have amazing views. In fact, hang on, are you one of my mates just here on a huge piss-take?
What am I wrong about? That it produces less than a 5th of our energy.
That they are eyesores?
That we'd need to build wind farms in everyone's back garden to make a proper dint in our energy needs?
Enlighten me, fake bob.
FFS....the vast majority of windfarms are miles offshore. Within a couple of years they will be providing 50% of our electricity, and that's without any more onshore. There is massive building going on in the North Sea.
This Coleman crank said they would never work
