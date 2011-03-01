Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: We are the victims of the greatest crime in history  (Read 452 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 PM »
https://youtu.be/EhYX8RzyMC4

But nobody cares.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:42 AM »
Interesting article that aligns to some degree with Vernon Coleman's Youtube. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths

I am not 100% convinced that governments across the world could slickly cooperate with each other to pull off such a crime but I could buy into the panic and hysteria caused by WHO, Big Pharma and other commercial driven organisations interested in creating business. Interesting points on Ferguson the hornaball ..

In this country I am not convinced the short spike all deaths was down to deliberate genocide. I do think the government in conjunction with NHS/PHE have exposed their disconnect and a worrying level of incompetence - and shown to be completely negligent - all have contributed to the killing off of many elderly people occupying hospital beds to free up for the big wave. That wave did not arrive. It was exacerbated by kicking out the elderly out of hospitals into infected care homes where the disease could inflict maximum damage.

I think the biggest crime has been negligence but the truth will never come out   
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:35 AM »
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:41 AM »
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:54 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:59:42 AM
Interesting article that aligns to some degree with Vernon Coleman's Youtube. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths

I am not 100% convinced that governments across the world could slickly cooperate with each other to pull off such a crime but I could buy into the panic and hysteria caused by WHO, Big Pharma and other commercial driven organisations interested in creating business. Interesting points on Ferguson the hornaball ..

In this country I am not convinced the short spike all deaths was down to deliberate genocide. I do think the government in conjunction with NHS/PHE have exposed their disconnect and a worrying level of incompetence - and shown to be completely negligent - all have contributed to the killing off of many elderly people occupying hospital beds to free up for the big wave. That wave did not arrive. It was exacerbated by kicking out the elderly out of hospitals into infected care homes where the disease could inflict maximum damage.

I think the biggest crime has been negligence but the truth will never come out   





We need to get away with calling this lot daft and whatnot as I'm sure as hell they know what they are doing. They are very clever people(in comparison to most I'd imagine). It's almost as if they are using this 'don't know what they're doing' tag as a license to do what the fuck they want. It's amazing what you can get away with when you act 'daft'.
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:26:15 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:02:35 AM
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse

Boris is getting hammered by all and sundry cos our death rate is higher than most other countries - yet you reckon he's artifically pushing it up? More likely to be suppressing it  
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:20 AM »
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:43 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:31:20 AM
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.

You only have to see people after the death of a family member. Fucking vultures 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:34:43 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:31:20 AM
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.

You only have to see people after the death of a family member. Fucking vultures 

  and don't forget the finger pointing  monkey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:24:41 AM
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins

You think he has a crystal ball?

Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.

Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.

As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.
 
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:44:09 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:26:15 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:02:35 AM
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse

Boris is getting hammered by all and sundry cos our death rate is higher than most other countries - yet you reckon he's artifically pushing it up? More likely to be suppressing it  



Bob?
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:22:47 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:24:41 AM
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins

You think he has a crystal ball?

Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.

Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.

As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.
 

No, but if you write a book called "What happens next" in which you claim to confidently outline what will happen in the medium term - and most of it turns out to be horseshit - you have to expect some flak.

It was Coleman who mentioned wind farms. Basically said what you have just said about them. Yet by 2018, 18% of ther UK's electricity was generated by them. Since then we have seen the worlds biggest Wind Farm Hornsea01 open off the Lincs coast (With Hornsea 02 in construction, and 03 & 04 in planning). We'll be getting over 50% of our electricty from wind power within a short space of time.
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:00:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:44:09 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:26:15 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:02:35 AM
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse

Boris is getting hammered by all and sundry cos our death rate is higher than most other countries - yet you reckon he's artifically pushing it up? More likely to be suppressing it  



Bob?

I stand corrected on that - apparently it's public health England who come up with these figures. If someone has Covid 19, recovers, and then dies in a car crash they are being counted as a covid death - whgich is fucking disgraceful. That said i doubt the true figure is't too far South of what is being claimed.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:10:40 PM »
I spoke with a client who is a thunderously clever man as a recorder of all power produced in this country, every plant, every turbine. I asked him if turbines are a sop to the greens. Nope. We have done brilliantly with them over only about 15-20 years.

I dont think anyone has died of covid

Dear me.
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:14:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:10:40 PM
I spoke with a client who is a thunderously clever man as a recorder of all power produced in this country, every plant, every turbine. I asked him if turbines are a sop to the greens. Nope. We have done brilliantly with them over only about 15-20 years.


Absolutely. The UK is leading this industry. The first Wind Farms are being built in America, and Japan too.
Providing loads of work for lads who used to work in O&G. The New Dogger Bank one off the Tees will be starting construction soon.

This Coleman crank said they were a flash in the pan and would never work. Went into great detail about how crap they were  
towz
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:16:23 PM »
Still got yanks I work with here claiming they don't work
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:18:35 PM »
Do they wear hunting singlets covered in Spare magazines, grenades and rebel flags?
towz
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:19:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:18:35 PM
Do they wear hunting singlets covered in Spare magazines, grenades and rebel flags?

When they are at home yes
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:20:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:18:35 PM
Do they wear hunting singlets covered in Spare magazines, grenades and rebel flags?

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:18:09 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:58:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:22:47 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:24:41 AM
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins

You think he has a crystal ball?

Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.

Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.

As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.
 

No, but if you write a book called "What happens next" in which you claim to confidently outline what will happen in the medium term - and most of it turns out to be horseshit - you have to expect some flak.


Like claiming there would be 600,000 dead in the UK alone and hospitals would be over crowded with 2.5m people hospitalised?

Like claiming Covid is a dangerous disease when its no more dangerous than a seasonal flu?

Like locking down the country and trashing the economy because you're incapable of critical thinking?

Yeah they deserve some flak alright.
 
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:24:41 AM
It was Coleman who mentioned wind farms. Basically said what you have just said about them. Yet by 2018, 18% of ther UK's electricity was generated by them. Since then we have seen the worlds biggest Wind Farm Hornsea01 open off the Lincs coast (With Hornsea 02 in construction, and 03 & 04 in planning). We'll be getting over 50% of our electricty from wind power within a short space of time.

So we're still under a fifth of total requirement and we've got literally tens of thousands of those eyesores dotted around the country. Every coast line has them.

We basically need to put a turbine in every garden in the country and we're away - climate change BTFO.
 
souey

But hey - we lead the world in retardation so there's something to be proud of.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:42:59 PM »
You are doing well with the last line. I can't deal with you about covid - you will believe what you believe.

You are thunderously wrong about wind power also. Five minutes research tells you that. You have amazing views. In fact, hang on, are you one of my mates just here on a huge piss-take?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:42:59 PM
You are doing well with the last line. I can't deal with you about covid - you will believe what you believe.

You are thunderously wrong about wind power also. Five minutes research tells you that. You have amazing views. In fact, hang on, are you one of my mates just here on a huge piss-take?

What am I wrong about? That it produces less than a 5th of our energy.

That they are eyesores?

That we'd need to build wind farms in everyone's back garden to make a proper dint in our energy needs?

Enlighten me, fake bob.
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:19:36 PM »
A fifth of our energy is produced by wind farms??



I didnt realise it was that much. Impressive  :like:
Bernie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:51:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:17:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:42:59 PM
You are doing well with the last line. I can't deal with you about covid - you will believe what you believe.

You are thunderously wrong about wind power also. Five minutes research tells you that. You have amazing views. In fact, hang on, are you one of my mates just here on a huge piss-take?

What am I wrong about? That it produces less than a 5th of our energy.

That they are eyesores?

That we'd need to build wind farms in everyone's back garden to make a proper dint in our energy needs?

Enlighten me, fake bob.

FFS....the vast majority of windfarms are miles offshore. Within a couple of years they will be providing 50% of our electricity, and that's without any more onshore. There is massive building going on in the North Sea.

This Coleman crank said they would never work  souey
