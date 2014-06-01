Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: We are the victims of the greatest crime in history  (Read 282 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 PM »
https://youtu.be/EhYX8RzyMC4

But nobody cares.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:42 AM »
Interesting article that aligns to some degree with Vernon Coleman's Youtube. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths

I am not 100% convinced that governments across the world could slickly cooperate with each other to pull off such a crime but I could buy into the panic and hysteria caused by WHO, Big Pharma and other commercial driven organisations interested in creating business. Interesting points on Ferguson the hornaball ..

In this country I am not convinced the short spike all deaths was down to deliberate genocide. I do think the government in conjunction with NHS/PHE have exposed their disconnect and a worrying level of incompetence - and shown to be completely negligent - all have contributed to the killing off of many elderly people occupying hospital beds to free up for the big wave. That wave did not arrive. It was exacerbated by kicking out the elderly out of hospitals into infected care homes where the disease could inflict maximum damage.

I think the biggest crime has been negligence but the truth will never come out   
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:35 AM »
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:41 AM »
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:54 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:59:42 AM
Interesting article that aligns to some degree with Vernon Coleman's Youtube. https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths

I am not 100% convinced that governments across the world could slickly cooperate with each other to pull off such a crime but I could buy into the panic and hysteria caused by WHO, Big Pharma and other commercial driven organisations interested in creating business. Interesting points on Ferguson the hornaball ..

In this country I am not convinced the short spike all deaths was down to deliberate genocide. I do think the government in conjunction with NHS/PHE have exposed their disconnect and a worrying level of incompetence - and shown to be completely negligent - all have contributed to the killing off of many elderly people occupying hospital beds to free up for the big wave. That wave did not arrive. It was exacerbated by kicking out the elderly out of hospitals into infected care homes where the disease could inflict maximum damage.

I think the biggest crime has been negligence but the truth will never come out   





We need to get away with calling this lot daft and whatnot as I'm sure as hell they know what they are doing. They are very clever people(in comparison to most I'd imagine). It's almost as if they are using this 'don't know what they're doing' tag as a license to do what the fuck they want. It's amazing what you can get away with when you act 'daft'.
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:26:15 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:02:35 AM
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse

Boris is getting hammered by all and sundry cos our death rate is higher than most other countries - yet you reckon he's artifically pushing it up? More likely to be suppressing it  
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:31:20 AM »
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:34:43 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:31:20 AM
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.

You only have to see people after the death of a family member. Fucking vultures 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:37:33 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:34:43 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:31:20 AM
One thing is certain life - the majority of events are driven by cash.

You only have to see people after the death of a family member. Fucking vultures 

  and don't forget the finger pointing  monkey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:24:41 AM
Vernon Coleman - lol 

I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.

Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).

He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.

The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that.  By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber  :alf:
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!  mick klins

You think he has a crystal ball?

Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.

Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.

As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.
 
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:44:09 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:26:15 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:02:35 AM
The lies of the government are starting to unravel. Theyve inflated the number of Covid deaths by off memory, 19,000..... and the rest.

Covid my fat arse

Boris is getting hammered by all and sundry cos our death rate is higher than most other countries - yet you reckon he's artifically pushing it up? More likely to be suppressing it  



Bob?
