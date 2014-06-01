Vernon Coleman - lol
I picked up one of his books last year from a charity shop (They are all self published). I'd never heard of him but it looked interesting. It's called "What happens next" and was written at the time Brown was PM.
Virtually everything he predicted has turned out wrong. Most specifically, he prophesised that the cost of oil would go through the roof as the world ran out of it (In actual fact we have a surplus of it now, and the price has collapsed).
He also said that wind turbines would be a flash in the pan and would provide virtually no power - again, couldn't be more wrong.
The guy is a crank - although he was right that immigration would continue to rocket, but most of us couyld have taken a guess at that. By the way, not relevant to anything, but he's an out of the closet transvestite. Spends his leasuire hours mincing around in his wifes clobber
He's written books on it and reckons we should all give it a go!
You think he has a crystal ball?
Every one of his videos on Covid has been on the money, every single one. He called out the bullshit at the start and his predictions around the consequence of lockdown have been played out.
Wind turbines are fucking next to useless - what the fuck are you on about those for? We'd have to build about a billion of them to make even a dint in the UK energy requirements. They're literally a vanity project for the virtue signallers.
As for Boris the coward - has there been a topic he hasn't lied about? Has there been a subject he hasn't flipped on? The man is nothing but a charlatan, anyone with eyes in their head can see that.