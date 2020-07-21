Welcome,
July 21, 2020, 12:41:09 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We are the victims of the greatest crime in history
Topic: We are the victims of the greatest crime in history
We are the victims of the greatest crime in history
Yesterday
at 11:38:22 PM »
https://youtu.be/EhYX8RzyMC4
But nobody cares.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
