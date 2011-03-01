Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WE ARE SAFE...  (Read 395 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 470

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-athletic-deducted-18632025
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 790


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 PM »
Their points deduction was never in doubt. The fact that theres still heel dragging over Sheffield Wednesdays situation is scandalous.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 486


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM »
Still subject to an appeal.
Dont get the abacus and the chickens out just yet.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 790


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:16 PM »
Theres no way it'll be turned over on appeal. The EFL will face legal action from all over the place. Not to mention half the clubs in Leagues 1 & 2 playing their own Covid card.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 448


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM
Still subject to an appeal.
Dont get the abacus and the chickens out just yet.
EXACTLY TEL ITS THE BORO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT DONT EXPECT ANY FAVOURS  klins
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 128



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 PM »
The EFL have said that the points deduction punishment for Wigan is set in stone so that is that.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 546

UTB


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:27:16 PM
Theres no way it'll be turned over on appeal. The EFL will face legal action from all over the place. Not to mention half the clubs in Leagues 1 & 2 playing their own Covid card.

Agreed, the EFL are going through the motions. If they did over turn it, there would be a huge shit storm heading their way and they know it.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 710


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 PM »
I feel sorry for Wigan and their fans, they've clearly been screwed over by the incompetent EFL when they approved NLF's takeover of the club and are now being punished for it
Mickgaz

Posts: 24


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 PM »
Smogontour sod em as long we stay up who cares 

monkeyman
Posts: 10 448


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM »
I HOPE SHEFF WED AND FUCKING SCUMMY DERBY GET FUCKING HAMMERED ALSO  :wanker:
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 710


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:18:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:11:10 PM
I HOPE SHEFF WED AND FUCKING SCUMMY DERBY GET FUCKING HAMMERED ALSO  :wanker:

 :like:

They deserve to, certainly more than Wigan do.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 112



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM »
I thought the Wigan points deduction was rock solid but the Daily mail are saying the points deduction wont be applied till next year?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8542283/Wigan-Sheffield-Wednesday-AVOID-relegation-Championship.html
Pile
Posts: 40 251



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM
I thought the Wigan points deduction was rock solid but the Daily mail are saying the points deduction wont be applied till next year?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8542283/Wigan-Sheffield-Wednesday-AVOID-relegation-Championship.html
Fucking hell, imagine that.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 710


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 PM »
Wigan appealed at the beginning of July with a decision due by next Monday. DM seem to think that another appeal will be made, or are they unaware of Wigan's existing appeal?

Or maybe they've misunderstood this:

Quote
If in the event the club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21.

However, if the club is not in the relegation places following the final game of season, the sanction will then be applied to their season 2019/20 total and final league standings amended as appropriate.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 470

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:39:33 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:19:32 PM
Still subject to an appeal.
Dont get the abacus and the chickens out just yet.


DIFFERENT STORY TODAY  ?



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/wigan-sheffield-wednesday-set-avoid-22387233
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 755



« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:51:09 AM »
Not said to start a fight, but its bloody horrible the we, and other clubs, are celebrating a club in the process of going bust getting booted while they are down.

Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco
towz
Posts: 8 674


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:58:06 AM »
I'm not celebrating, it's terrible for the fans. Just rather them than us
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 470

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:58:40 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:51:09 AM
Not said to start a fight, but its bloody horrible the we, and other clubs, are celebrating a club in the process of going bust getting booted while they are down.

Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco



NOT ME.... I DON'T AGREE WITH THE DEDUCTION...
IF WE CAN'T GET A POINT TOMORRA WE DESERVE TO GO DOWN  👍

I DO HOW EVER BELIEVE DERBY AND SHEFF WED HAVE ACTED DISHONESTLY AND DESERVE SOME PUNISHMENT  👍


https://www.owlstalk.co.uk/forums/topic/290276-the-efl-hearing-thread/
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Don pepe
Posts: 436


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:12:44 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:51:09 AM
Not said to start a fight, but its bloody horrible the we, and other clubs, are celebrating a club in the process of going bust getting booted while they are down.

Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco



Agreed, we shouldnt be celebrating it after being shafted ourselves and we need to stay up on our own merit. Can guarantee that if it was a West Ham and not a Wigan then theres be no fucking action taken.
