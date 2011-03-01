LEON TROTSKY

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-athletic-deducted-18632025

Still subject to an appeal.

Dont get the abacus and the chickens out just yet.

Theres no way it'll be turned over on appeal. The EFL will face legal action from all over the place. Not to mention half the clubs in Leagues 1 & 2 playing their own Covid card.



The EFL have said that the points deduction punishment for Wigan is set in stone so that is that.

Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 09:27:16 PM
Theres no way it'll be turned over on appeal. The EFL will face legal action from all over the place. Not to mention half the clubs in Leagues 1 & 2 playing their own Covid card.



Agreed, the EFL are going through the motions. If they did over turn it, there would be a huge shit storm heading their way and they know it.

I feel sorry for Wigan and their fans, they've clearly been screwed over by the incompetent EFL when they approved NLF's takeover of the club and are now being punished for it

Posts: 24 Re: WE ARE SAFE... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 PM »



Smogontour sod em as long we stay up who cares

I HOPE SHEFF WED AND FUCKING SCUMMY DERBY GET FUCKING HAMMERED ALSO

Posts: 4 112 Re: WE ARE SAFE... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8542283/Wigan-Sheffield-Wednesday-AVOID-relegation-Championship.html
I thought the Wigan points deduction was rock solid but the Daily mail are saying the points deduction wont be applied till next year?

Posts: 1 710 Re: WE ARE SAFE... « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:00:58 PM »



Or maybe they've misunderstood this:



Quote If in the event the club is relegated by virtue of their final position following the conclusion of the Championship season, then the deduction will apply in League One in 2020/21.



Wigan appealed at the beginning of July with a decision due by next Monday. DM seem to think that another appeal will be made, or are they unaware of Wigan's existing appeal?
Or maybe they've misunderstood this:

Not said to start a fight, but its bloody horrible the we, and other clubs, are celebrating a club in the process of going bust getting booted while they are down.

Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco



Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco



I'm not celebrating, it's terrible for the fans. Just rather them than us

Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:51:09 AM
Not said to start a fight, but its bloody horrible the we, and other clubs, are celebrating a club in the process of going bust getting booted while they are down.

Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco



Especially us, really. 1986 and the 3-point fiasco







NOT ME.... I DON'T AGREE WITH THE DEDUCTION...

IF WE CAN'T GET A POINT TOMORRA WE DESERVE TO GO DOWN 👍



I DO HOW EVER BELIEVE DERBY AND SHEFF WED HAVE ACTED DISHONESTLY AND DESERVE SOME PUNISHMENT 👍





https://www.owlstalk.co.uk/forums/topic/290276-the-efl-hearing-thread/

NOT ME.... I DON'T AGREE WITH THE DEDUCTION...IF WE CAN'T GET A POINT TOMORRA WE DESERVE TO GO DOWN 👍I DO HOW EVER BELIEVE DERBY AND SHEFF WED HAVE ACTED DISHONESTLY AND DESERVE SOME PUNISHMENT 👍 « Last Edit: Today at 08:07:02 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....