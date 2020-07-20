Welcome,
July 20, 2020, 09:18:45 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WE ARE SAFE...
Topic: WE ARE SAFE... (Read 60 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 468
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
WE ARE SAFE...
«
on:
Today
at 08:57:16 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-athletic-deducted-18632025
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 789
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: WE ARE SAFE...
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:14:11 PM
Their points deduction was never in doubt. The fact that theres still heel dragging over Sheffield Wednesdays situation is scandalous.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
