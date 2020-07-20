Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 09:18:40 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WE ARE SAFE...  (Read 59 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 468

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:57:16 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/efl-confirm-wigan-athletic-deducted-18632025
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bud Wiser
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 789


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:14:11 PM »
Their points deduction was never in doubt. The fact that theres still heel dragging over Sheffield Wednesdays situation is scandalous.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 