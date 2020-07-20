Welcome,
July 20, 2020, 07:39:15 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Tomas Mejias
Author
Topic: Tomas Mejias (Read 93 times)
Ural Quntz
Tomas Mejias
Is he still at the club?
Wiki says he signed a 2 year deal in July 2019
Why?
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Re: Tomas Mejias
I think Gibbo would have made a better goalie.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Tomas Mejias
HE CAME TO KEEP LEO COMPANY 👍
NO OTHER REASON 👎
I THOUGHT CUNTS ON ERE WHERE ITK 🤔
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
