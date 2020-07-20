Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: MR WARNOCK....  (Read 101 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 462

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Today at 04:08:03 PM »
RECKONS WE NEED AT LEAST 7 NEW PLAYERS NEXT SEASON  👍

I RECKON...

KEEPER
2 BIG DEFENDERS
2 MIDFIELDERS
1 WINGER
1 BIG FUCK OFF STRIKER

👍👍👍
King of the North
Posts: 1 431


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:15:08 PM »
His first signing will be Sol Bamba

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 462

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:30:49 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:15:08 PM
His first signing will be Sol Bamba



👍

CORRECT
