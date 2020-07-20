Welcome,
July 20, 2020, 05:49:22 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MR WARNOCK....
Author
Topic: MR WARNOCK.... (Read 101 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 462
MR WARNOCK....
MR WARNOCK....
«
on:
Today
at 04:08:03 PM »
RECKONS WE NEED AT LEAST 7 NEW PLAYERS NEXT SEASON 👍
I RECKON...
KEEPER
2 BIG DEFENDERS
2 MIDFIELDERS
1 WINGER
1 BIG FUCK OFF STRIKER
👍👍👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
King of the North
Online
Posts: 1 431
Duckyfuzz
Re: MR WARNOCK....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:15:08 PM »
His first signing will be Sol Bamba
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 462
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: MR WARNOCK....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:30:49 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 05:15:08 PM
His first signing will be Sol Bamba
👍
CORRECT
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
