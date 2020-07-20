Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 20, 2020, 07:39:00 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
TOP BLOKE 👍
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: TOP BLOKE 👍 (Read 262 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 466
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
TOP BLOKE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 03:34:09 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/12170018/middlesbrough-neil-warnock-wages/?utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=sunfootballfacebook200720&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1595248166
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 265
Re: TOP BLOKE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:56:07 PM »
Respect to Warnock. Not many would do this
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 611
Re: TOP BLOKE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:08:32 PM »
COLIN ETC🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME BOYZ 🍻🍺🍺🍺🤡
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 187
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: TOP BLOKE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:22:16 PM »
The 550k bonus for keeping us up will soften things for him.
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 544
UTB
Re: TOP BLOKE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:15:39 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 06:22:16 PM
The 550k bonus for keeping us up will soften things for him.
Fully deserved if he keeps us up. There was no way we were staying up with
in charge
Logged
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 187
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: TOP BLOKE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:23:46 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 07:15:39 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 06:22:16 PM
The 550k bonus for keeping us up will soften things for him.
Fully deserved if he keeps us up. There was no way we were staying up with
in charge
I agree.Just glad gibbo had the bottle to do it.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...