July 20, 2020, 07:38:54 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Day 5 of the cricket
Author
Topic: Day 5 of the cricket (Read 127 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 42 512
Day 5 of the cricket
«
on:
Today
at 12:20:18 PM »
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.
Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 544
UTB
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:28:32 PM »
I've got it on, might do a bit of work in between overs
RedSteel
Posts: 9 544
UTB
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:54:13 PM »
Not a bad start me owld fruit
3 down already
El Capitan
Posts: 42 512
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:55:34 PM »
I was thinking if we got them 50/3 wed be in a good position.
Ill take 23/3
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 544
UTB
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:01:40 PM »
Interesting now, 4th wicket gone
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 094
Pack o cunts
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:14:00 PM »
Sounds good enough to actually go and watch - so that's the kibosh on it once I start taking an interest
I only pick teams that continually disappoint
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Posts: 10 442
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:14:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:20:18 PM
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.
Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours
FUCKING BONE IDLE CUNT
RedSteel
Posts: 9 544
UTB
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:17:17 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:14:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:20:18 PM
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.
Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours
FUCKING BONE IDLE CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 695
Re: Day 5 of the cricket
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:33:02 PM »
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
