Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 07:38:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Day 5 of the cricket  (Read 127 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 512


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:20:18 PM »
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.





Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours :boycott:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 544

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:32 PM »
I've got it on, might do a bit of work in between overs 
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 544

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:54:13 PM »
Not a bad start me owld fruit  :matty: 3 down already  jc
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 512


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:34 PM »
I was thinking if we got them 50/3 wed be in a good position.


Ill take 23/3  :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 544

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:40 PM »
Interesting now, 4th wicket gone  :bc:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 094


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:00 PM »
Sounds good enough to actually go and watch - so that's the kibosh on it once I start taking an interest

I only pick teams that continually disappoint

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 442


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:14:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:20:18 PM
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.





Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours :boycott:
FUCKING BONE IDLE CUNT  lost
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 544

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:17:17 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:14:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:20:18 PM
Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.





Thats me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours :boycott:
FUCKING BONE IDLE CUNT  lost

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 695



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:33:02 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 