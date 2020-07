El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 512





Posts: 42 512 Day 5 of the cricket « on: Today at 12:20:18 PM »











Thatís me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours Set up very nicely. Windies chasing 312 with 85 overs left for Eng to bowl them out.Thatís me with my feet up on the sofa for the next 7 hours Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 512





Posts: 42 512 Re: Day 5 of the cricket « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:34 PM »





Iíll take 23/3 I was thinking if we got them 50/3 weíd be in a good position.Iíll take 23/3 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.