July 20, 2020, 11:54:36 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WARNOCK CHASING THE DROSS 👍
Topic: WARNOCK CHASING THE DROSS 👍 (Read 50 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 452
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
WARNOCK CHASING THE DROSS 👍
«
on:
Today
at 11:27:54 AM »
WELL DONE COLIN 👍
HE SHOULD NEVER OF BEEN HERE 👎
FEW MORE YET TO GO..... NP'S
NON PRODUCERS ON THE PITCH 👎
BIG EARNERS OFF IT 😠😠😠
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ravel-morrison-middlesbrough-neil-warnock-18626798
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Muff Diver
Online
Posts: 35
Re: WARNOCK CHASING THE DROSS 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:31:45 AM »
Good start, few quid off the wage bill already.
Wonder who he's got lined up?
