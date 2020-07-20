Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 11:54:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WARNOCK CHASING THE DROSS 👍  (Read 49 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 452

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:27:54 AM »
WELL DONE COLIN  👍

HE SHOULD NEVER OF BEEN HERE  👎

FEW MORE YET TO GO..... NP'S

NON PRODUCERS ON THE PITCH  👎

BIG EARNERS OFF IT  😠😠😠

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ravel-morrison-middlesbrough-neil-warnock-18626798
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Muff Diver

Online Online

Posts: 35


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:45 AM »
Good start, few quid off the wage bill already.
Wonder who he's got lined up?
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 