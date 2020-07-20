Tommy Cooper

« on: Today at 02:11:30 AM »

Since day one we have had four cases of covid and NO Deaths, Firstly, We are NOT on lockdown, all bars shops even someclubs are now fully open,secondly, Benidorm is probably one of the safest places in the worldat the moment,Since day one we have had four cases of covid and NO Deaths, Logged just like that