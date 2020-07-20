Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020
Author Topic: Benidorm the truth,  (Read 13 times)
Tommy Cooper
« on: Today at 02:11:30 AM »
Firstly, We are NOT on lockdown, all bars shops even some
clubs are now fully open,
secondly, Benidorm is probably one of the safest places in the world
at the moment,
Since day one we have had four cases of covid and NO Deaths, :like:
just like that
