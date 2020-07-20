Welcome,
July 20, 2020, 02:57:09 AM
Benidorm the truth,
Author
Topic: Benidorm the truth, (Read 13 times)
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 240
Benidorm the truth,
«
on:
Today
at 02:11:30 AM »
Firstly, We are NOT on lockdown, all bars shops even some
clubs are now fully open,
secondly, Benidorm is probably one of the safest places in the world
at the moment,
Since day one we have had four cases of covid and NO Deaths,
Logged
just like that
