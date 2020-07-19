|
Bernie
|
Towz fuck off you probably have never been,
I went once. Stopped there for a day in a hire car whilst driving to Valencia. He's right it's fucking awful.
Full of bars selling Carling and serving egg and chips. Blackboards up telling you what time Emmerdale and Eastenders is on.
Made me embarrassed to be british to be honest. Full of cunts who have no interest in foreign food or culture. They simply want park end with sunshine and a beach.
