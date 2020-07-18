Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2020, 05:49:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!  (Read 687 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 462

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 PM »
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN  👎😠👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 233


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 PM »
Can't go on your pikey getaway ya daft cunt  :lenin:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:42:28 PM »
What did anyone expect?

The virus is still here, and new cases rise every day, and we still have no cure or vaccine.

Fuck all has changed.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 366


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 PM »
No its not. 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 255


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 PM »
Fake virus.
Fake tests.
Fake deaths.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 111



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:05:40 PM »
and fake news. Benidorm is not locked down. I have some mates over their golfing right now. They reckon its quiet as fook altbough been hell on in the square as the police are taking the opportunity of less footfall to try and smash the nefarious activity by raiding bars and locking up dodgepots dealers
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 062


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 PM »
Bob what do you mean by fake virus exactly?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 233


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 PM »
It's not like Acko to tell lies  :alf: :nige:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 439


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:08:32 PM
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN  👎😠👎
WHO SAID THIS 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 694



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 439


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.


  oleary
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 366


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 245



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 10:32:10 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
I couldnt be fucking arsed.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 665


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM »
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 366


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank

Think id pick Benidorm. 
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 491

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank

The area of Benidorm I believe your on about is very small, and compact .
Benidorm on the whole is rather a nice place
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 665


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:44:26 PM »
It's like a fucking massive council estate transplanted to Spain, vile
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 241


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:09:56 AM »
 Towz fuck off you probably have never been,
Logged
just like that
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 596


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:06:18 AM »
People are so stupid. Of course cases will rise as more tests are carried out.
Add to that the unreliability of the actual tests and what exactly are they testing for?
Clusterf***
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 413


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:02:45 AM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 02:09:56 AM
Towz fuck off you probably have never been,


I went once. Stopped there for a day in a hire car whilst driving to Valencia. He's right it's fucking awful.

Full of bars selling Carling and serving egg and chips. Blackboards up telling you what time Emmerdale and Eastenders is on.

Made me embarrassed to be british to be honest. Full of cunts who have no interest in foreign food or culture. They simply want park end with sunshine and a beach.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 245



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:21:23 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
Has Southbank got a swagger?  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 111



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:21:38 PM »
Benidorm is undoubtedly rough as fuck but its a laugh. I went about 5 years on a boys jolly and although it took a bit of acclimatising to we enjoyed it and more so everyone there seemed to be enjoying it. It is what it is
Logged
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 233


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:55:13 PM »
I went once and it's like the shameless of Spain  :ponce: lidds caught out lying yet again shocker  :ponce:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 485


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:35:16 PM »
It was okay a long time ago..
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 787


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:39:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank

Benidorm is great. If only for being totally free of pretentious dickheads.

No offence.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 