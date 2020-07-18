Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 20, 2020, 07:18:04 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!! (Read 366 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 457
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:32 PM »
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN 👎😠👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 225
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:48 PM »
Can't go on your pikey getaway ya daft cunt
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:28 PM »
What did anyone expect?
The virus is still here, and new cases rise every day, and we still have no cure or vaccine.
Fuck all has changed.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 366
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:49 PM »
No its not.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 243
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:06 PM »
Fake virus.
Fake tests.
Fake deaths.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 110
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:40 PM »
and fake news. Benidorm is not locked down. I have some mates over their golfing right now. They reckon its quiet as fook altbough been hell on in the square as the police are taking the opportunity of less footfall to try and smash the nefarious activity by raiding bars and locking up dodgepots dealers
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 061
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:01 PM »
Bob what do you mean by fake virus exactly?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 225
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:34 PM »
It's not like Acko to tell lies
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 443
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:08:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 09:08:32 PM
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN 👎😠👎
WHO SAID THIS
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 694
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 443
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 366
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:10 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 242
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:45:59 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Yesterday
at 10:32:10 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
I couldnt be fucking arsed.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 660
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:05 PM »
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 366
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
Think id pick Benidorm.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 491
Superstar
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:55 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 11:13:05 PM
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
The area of Benidorm I believe your on about is very small, and compact .
Benidorm on the whole is rather a nice place
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 660
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:26 PM »
It's like a fucking massive council estate transplanted to Spain, vile
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 240
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:09:56 AM »
Towz fuck off you probably have never been,
Logged
just like that
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 596
Re: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 05:06:18 AM »
People are so stupid. Of course cases will rise as more tests are carried out.
Add to that the unreliability of the actual tests and what exactly are they testing for?
Clusterf***
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...