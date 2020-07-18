Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 19, 2020
Topic: BENIDORM BACK IN LOCKDOWN !!!  (Read 213 times)
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Today at 09:08:32 PM »
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN  👎😠👎
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:48 PM »
Can't go on your pikey getaway ya daft cunt  :lenin:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:42:28 PM »
What did anyone expect?

The virus is still here, and new cases rise every day, and we still have no cure or vaccine.

Fuck all has changed.
BoroPE
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:49:49 PM »
No its not. 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:01:06 PM »
Fake virus.
Fake tests.
Fake deaths.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:40 PM »
and fake news. Benidorm is not locked down. I have some mates over their golfing right now. They reckon its quiet as fook altbough been hell on in the square as the police are taking the opportunity of less footfall to try and smash the nefarious activity by raiding bars and locking up dodgepots dealers
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:07:01 PM »
Bob what do you mean by fake virus exactly?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:07:34 PM »
It's not like Acko to tell lies  :alf: :nige:
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:08:33 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:08:32 PM
THAT WENT FUCKING WELL THEN  👎😠👎
WHO SAID THIS 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:28:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:31:56 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 10:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:01:06 PM
Real deaths.


  oleary
BoroPE
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:32:10 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
Pile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:45:59 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 10:32:10 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/18/huge-queues-benidorm-tourists-wait-sunbathe-beach-13007352/
I couldnt be fucking arsed.
towz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:13:05 PM »
Benidorm is a fucking shithole, i'd rather have 2 weeks in Southbank
