livefastdieyoung

« on: Yesterday at 08:13:12 PM »



Who remembers them? Were they ever real? Uncle Bulgaria was my favourite. Logged

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 PM » The original recyclers, everyone loved the wombles, fucking class

Muff Diver

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:34:45 PM »



Happy memories from my childhood were the wombles. There were a few kids tv programs from that era that stand the test of time. I liked the moomins also! Logged

SmogOnTour

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:39:58 PM » Bit before my time. Danger Mouse was my favourite show as a kid.

« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:42:02 PM » Scrooby Doo was mine, tried watching some in lock down, just not the same, ditto Captain Caveman.

Muff Diver

monkeyman

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 PM » THE CLANGERS

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:52:58 PM »



Bagpuss Logged

Jethro Tull

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 PM » Holgate had a chant to the tune of the Wombles song

"Remember you're from Boro" Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 PM » Yeah, the one from the top shelf of the video shop

Muff Diver

Steboro

« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:43 PM » Worzel Gummage - just pop off that head and switch to another.

TerryCochranesSocks

« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:38:01 PM » Catweazle