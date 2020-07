All off Transfermarkt bar Gibson, I reckon they'd improve us though



GK Joe Hart

LB Cameron Borthwick Jackson/Luke Garbutt

CH Ben Gibson

Def Mid Tom Huddlestone/Lee Cattermole

Cen Mid Tom Carrol/Andy King

Att Mid Marcus Maddison

CF Lyle Taylor/Will Keane/Jay Emanuel Thomas

Second F Fernando Forestieri





Fell free to add or shoot these down



With the exception of Gibson and the wages that would come with Hart, a reasonable selection there...assuming we were planning for life in League 1.