July 19, 2020, 07:08:09 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
Author
Topic: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST (Read 159 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 432
BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
on:
Today
at 05:01:51 PM
WE ARE GOING DOWN IF WE GET BEAT OFF THE WENDIES
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 647
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:04:32 PM
Except the result doesn't actually affect us
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 432
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:07:56 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:04:32 PM
Except the result doesn't actually affect us
I STILL THINK WE MIGHT GET FUCKED OVER REGARDING WIGAN
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 647
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:08:25 PM
YEah but Barnsley can only get 49 point max
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 451
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP 👍
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 218
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP 👍
Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 786
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:25:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP 👍
Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger
Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.
C'mon t'Tarn!
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 443
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:56:01 PM
We will lose at Sheffield Wed. Lets hope 50 points is enough. It will be if Wigan are docked the twelve points.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 218
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:57:16 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 06:25:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP 👍
Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger
Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.
C'mon t'Tarn!
They are up for automatic still
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 451
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:58:13 PM
BARNSLEY PLAYED WELL AT LEEDS..... UNLUCKY TO LOSE 👎
IT'S POSSIBLE..... LUTON AND CHARLTON NO BIG SHAKES 👎
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 786
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:01:57 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:57:16 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 06:25:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP 👍
Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger
Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.
C'mon t'Tarn!
They are up for automatic still
Good point. But I don't think West Brom will blow it against a hapless QPR.
