July 19, 2020, 07:08:09 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

BARNSLEY BEAT FOREST
monkeyman
Posts: 10 432


« on: Today at 05:01:51 PM »
 klins WE ARE GOING DOWN IF WE GET BEAT OFF THE WENDIES  :meltdown:
towz
Posts: 8 647


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:04:32 PM »
Except the result doesn't actually affect us
monkeyman
Posts: 10 432


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:07:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:04:32 PM
Except the result doesn't actually affect us
I STILL THINK WE MIGHT GET FUCKED OVER REGARDING WIGAN  lost
towz
Posts: 8 647


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:08:25 PM »
YEah but Barnsley can only get 49 point max
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 451

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:09:29 PM »
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP  👍
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:18:24 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP  👍


Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger  :ponce:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 786


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:25:12 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP  👍


Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger  :ponce:

Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.

C'mon t'Tarn!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 443


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:56:01 PM »
We will lose at Sheffield Wed. Lets hope 50 points is enough. It will be if Wigan are docked the twelve points.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 218


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:57:16 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:25:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP  👍


Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger  :ponce:

Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.

C'mon t'Tarn!


They are up for automatic still
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 451

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:58:13 PM »
BARNSLEY PLAYED WELL AT LEEDS..... UNLUCKY TO LOSE  👎

IT'S POSSIBLE..... LUTON AND CHARLTON NO BIG SHAKES  👎
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 786


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:01:57 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:57:16 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 06:25:12 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:18:24 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:09:29 PM
IF BARNSLEY WIN THERE LAST GAME AND LUTON AND CHARLTON LOSE... BARNSLEY CAN STOP UP  👍


Ain't gonna happen Trotsky, Brentford will hammer them shagger  :ponce:

Not necessarily. They'll be taking their foot off the pedal for the play-offs.

C'mon t'Tarn!


They are up for automatic still

Good point. But I don't think West Brom will blow it against a hapless QPR.
