LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 446



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 446MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: SOMEONES GONNA GET A BARNSLEY CHOP 👍😂👍 « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:15:34 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:11:46 PM

I WOULD LUV IT IF DERBY AND SHEFFWED GET POINTS DEDUCTED FUCKING CHEATS FUCK ALL WILL HAPPEN TO THEM

I THINK THE EFL HAVE BOTTLED IT BY WAITING TILL THE END OF THE SEASON 👎 I THINK THE EFL HAVE BOTTLED IT BY WAITING TILL THE END OF THE SEASON 👎 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....